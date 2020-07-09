Jada Pinkett To File For DIVORCE; Will Smith Crying On Instagram!!!

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett are planning to announce a split in their marriage. And the announcement is expected to be made as soon as tomorrow, MTO News has learned.

The couple – who have been secretly separated for some time – are planning on officially putting an end to their marriage, a person close to Will exclusively tells MTO News.

And Will doesn’t seem to be taking the news of his marriage ending well. The top actor appeared to be crying yesterday on IG. Here are some screenshots.

And it appears that Jada Pinkett’s former side-dude August Alsina was the person who accelerated the end of the couple’s 23 year old marriage.

Last week, August went on Angela Yee’s podcast and told fans that he and Jada carried on an affair – and that Will Smith approved of their relationship. That revelation blew up Will and Jada’s “secret” about their marriage.

Now Jada plans on turning the page in her life. MTO News confirmed that Jada now plans on discussing her marriage, on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk. And during that episode, she’s expected to announce that she and Will are divorcing.

Will’s friend explained to MTO News, “Its sad and painful for [both] Will and Jada. But they are ending things.”