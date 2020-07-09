Indian shares edge higher as focus shifts to earnings

BENGALURU — Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by gains in metal and financial stocks and as focused shifted to the start of corporate earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.43% to 10,756.40 by 0345 GMT, while the benchmark S,amp;P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 36,519.94.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose nearly 1%, lifting the Nifty IT index 0.5%.

The IT services firm is due to report results later in the day, kicking off corporate earnings season for India Inc.

The Nifty banking index rose as much as 0.78% while the Nifty metal index gained over 1.5%. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)