‘I can’t breathe’ British police referred to watchdog after arrest footage goes viral

A video of cops sitting on a man who repeatedly shouted “I can’t breathe” is being reviewed by a police force after it was shared online.

The shocking incident was caught on camera and showed a male lying on the ground where he was restrained by three officers in Brighton.

Mobile phone footage of the incident, which took place on July 7, has since been widely shared on social media.









In the video, the man on the ground says: “Why have you got your arm on my neck?

“Bro, I can’t breathe.”

An officer replies, saying the arm is on the man’s collarbone, not his throat.

One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incident was “intense” but that she did not see the events leading up to the man’s arrest.

She added: “I have seen people be arrested before, I have never seen anything like that. It was really, really shocking.

“I do not understand why there were three policemen sat on him.”

She recalled seeing the man “tackled” to the ground by the officers.

Sussex Police said the man was arrested during a missing person search and became aggressive towards officers which resulted in him being placed on the ground.

In a statement, the force said: “Police officers searching for a vulnerable missing teenager attended an address in Montpelier Road in Brighton at 10.15am on Tuesday 7 July.

“A resident of the address, a 28-year-old man, refused police entry and was arrested.

“Police subsequently found the missing 17-year-old young woman hiding at the property and returned them safely home.

“Once under arrest, the man became aggressive towards officers and was handcuffed and placed on the ground before being transported to custody.

“We train our officers to protect themselves and others using reasonable force and are reviewing this footage, together with body-worn video captured by the officers of the entire interaction, to identify if any further investigation or learning is required.”

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who said they are making further enquiries.

A spokesman added: “We are aware of this matter and are making further inquiries with Sussex Police.

“We will then be in a position to make an informed decision on the level of IOPC involvement.”