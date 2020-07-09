How to watch Palm Springs: Stream Hulu’s new Andy Samberg film from anywhere

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in Hulu’s latest original film, Palm Springs. After meeting Nyles (Samberg) at a wedding where she happens to be the maid-of-honor, Sarah (Milioti) finds herself stuck in a never-ending time loop right alongside him. A must-see for fans of Wedding Crashers, Groundhog’s Day, and Edge of Tomorrow: Live Die Repeat, the movie puts a new spin on the well-known Déjà vu-inducing formula by adding a heavy dose of romance and comedy to the mix.

Palm Springs: When & where Palm Springs is a Hulu original film, and as such, is exclusively available only on Hulu at this time. The movie premieres on Friday, July 10 at 12:01 a.m. ET, after which you’ll be able to stream it at your leisure. Hulu subscribers will be able to watch the film no matter which plan they’re on. How to watch Palm Springs in the U.S. Since Palm Springs is a Hulu original film, you’ll need a Hulu account if you want to watch it. Luckily, Hulu is one of the most affordable streaming services with plans starting as low as $5.99 per month. Plus, with its free one-month trial, you can start your Hulu membership for free and watch the film before paying a cent. That gives you plenty of time to stream more movies and shows and decide whether you want to keep your subscription live once the trial ends.

Hulu

Hulu is the exclusive home of Palm Springs. If you want to watch, you’ll need a membership. Luckily, a free 30-day trial gives you plenty of time to watch the film once it premieres on Friday, July 10.

How to watch Palm Springs live from anywhere If you’re already in the U.S., you shouldn’t have much trouble watching Palm Springs on Hulu, and the 30-day trial makes it free even if you’re not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching the film will be a bit difficult as there aren’t any other sites to stream it on just yet. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Hulu no matter where you are so you can watch the film the same day it premieres. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you’re looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Palm Springs on Hulu. Get in on this deal now!