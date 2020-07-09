How Derek Jeter Went From Major Player to Married Dad: Domesticating Baseball’s Most Famous Bachelor

Asked why they didn’t stay together, she replied, “It just didn’t work out.”

But she did like dating someone who had the tendency to get mobbed as much as she did, depending on the setting.

“It’s like if we were in something that was more his world, there would be people that came up to me, as well,” Carey recalled. “But me and him, if we were in another type of situation or in another, you know, place where baseball isn’t the thing they would come to me. And I welcomed somebody else getting the attention. I’m, like, ‘whoa, good for you!’, you know what I mean? And he’s very close to his family; it’s fantastic. You know, I loved to spend time with his mother and sister and father.”

Carey may have accepted the ever-present spotlight more than Jeter did, however; a Yankee official is quoted in The Captain saying, “She was much more boisterous than Derek wanted. He likes women in the background, and she was the opposite.”

Ultimately, she told Parade in 2005, “It was the wrong time. Our two worlds were just too much for that moment.” They broke up in 1998.