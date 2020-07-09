HBO announces two-part documentary series on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has had one of the most fascinating careers of any sports icon in history, and we are going to get a closer look at the life of the 15-time major champion later this year.

HBO Sports announced Thursday that it has partnered with Jigsaw Productions for a two-part documentary series detailing “the rise, fall, and epic comeback” of Woods.

The first part is scheduled to air on Dec. 13.

According to the press release, the documentary will include never-before-seen footage and interviews with Tiger’s former caddie Steve Williams, golf legend Nick Faldo and others. Rachel Uchitel, who was at the center of Woods’ sex scandal, was also interviewed as was “Tiger’s first true love” Dina Parr

“Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods,” said HBO Sports executive vice president Peter Nelson. “His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered — not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him more than a decade ago.”

Despite the highly publicized scandal, Woods, 44, has remained one of the most private people in sports. Woods also had a DUI arrest a few years back, so it will be interesting to see how the documentary covers that.

If done properly, a documentary on Tiger Woods has the potential to be must-see TV.