Hawks G League affiliate hires Tori Miller, league’s first female GM

The Atlanta Hawks made history on Thursday when the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate, named Tori Miller the developmental league’s first-ever female general manager.
Per a Skyhawks official statement, Miller began her basketball executive career as an intern working for the Phoenix Suns. From there, she caught on with the Hawks via what were, at the time, the Erie Bayhawks three seasons ago.
The Bayhawks promoted Miller to assistant general manager in July 2019.
Miller spoke with Keith Schlosser of the official G League website last August:
“It’s pretty simple. My motivation is that I believe in making the impossible possible. I think that mindset creates opportunities. That’s what I always revert back to and keep fighting. I know I want to be a game-changer.
“You have to believe in making the impossible possible.”