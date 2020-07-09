Happy Hour 285: iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur impressions

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
12

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the iOS 14 public beta, two weeks using macOS Big Sur and the latest OS updates, favorite under-the-radar features so far, and much more.

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):

