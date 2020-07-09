Google scrapped a campus security system asking employees to check colleagues' badges, sources say after complaints Black and Latinx workers were singled out (Nico Grant/Bloomberg)

Nico Grant / Bloomberg:
Google scrapped a campus security system asking employees to check colleagues’ badges, sources say after complaints Black and Latinx workers were singled out — – Company encouraged staff to check colleagues’ ID badges,nbsp; — System scrapped after workers complained to CEO Sundar Pichai
