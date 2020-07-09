Geelong coach Chris Scott launches spirited defence of AFL, says game ‘harder’ to play than 1990s heyday

Geelong coach Chris Scott has launched a spirited defence of the state of the AFL, saying the game is “harder” to play than it was during the ’90s heyday.

Scott’s Cats showed just how free-flowing today’s game can be, particularly in a seven-goal third quarter which included some scintillating play against the Brisbane Lions.

Following the win, Scott called criticism of the lack of scoring “short-sighted” and said people needed to “accept that there’s going to be challenges” in the COVID-19 impacted season.

“That’s not a reason to talk our game down,” he said in his post-match presser.

Scott says the game is much harder to play currently than it was during his own playing career (AAP)

“It feels like the whole of society has craved footy coming back and I actually think it’s been pretty good.

“I think it’s really short-sighted to look at scoring in the middle of winter and make an assessment on how the game is being played. I’m an advocate (of the game).

“I played through the late ’90s and early 2000s and the game is much harder to play now and I think it’s much better.

“Not many of the older guys think that, but I think they might be looking at the way the game is played through rose-coloured glasses.”

Scott’s comments came after legendary Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson slammed the state of the game (Getty)

Scott’s comments came after Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson bemoaned the state of the game two weeks earlier.

“I’m sorry for s—canning our own brand, and our own club and our own team in this space,” he said.

“But I was so disappointed in the way we played and I was so disappointed with the way that the game is being played right at the present time.

“It’s frustrating, and it must be frustrating our fans.”