Gartner and IDC see YoY growth in Q2 PC shipments, 2.8% and 11.2% respectively, with both firms seeing the gains as short-term, driven by work-from-home demands (Emil Protalinski/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
16


Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:

Gartner and IDC see YoY growth in Q2 PC shipments, 2.8% and 11.2% respectively, with both firms seeing the gains as short-term, driven by work-from-home demands  —  VB TRANSFORM,nbsp; —  The AI event for business leaders,nbsp; —  Hosted Online,nbsp; —  July 14 – 17,nbsp; —  Register Today

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR