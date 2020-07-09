Future To Award Scholarships Through His FreeWishes Foundation For High School Students Impacted By COVID-19

TSR Positive Images: Future has just announced that he will be awarding scholarships to students impacted by the coronavirus through his FreeWishes Foundation! The scholarship, called “I’m Still A Dreamer” will be available to incoming college freshman.

“You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach your dreams,” he said in a press release. “Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big.

In order to apply for the scholarship, high school seniors are required to submit a video describing how the pandemic has personally impacted their lives. Students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, reside in the state of Georgia, and be currently enrolled in an accredited college for the fall.

Future co-founded the FreeWishes foundation with his mother, Stephanie Jester, and sister, Tia Wilburn-Anderson, with the goal of making dreams come true for the people of Georgia. He previously awarded the FreeWishes College Scholarship, two tickets to his Legendary Nights Tour with Meek Mill, and an exclusive “I’m A Dreamer” sweatshirt to a fan last summer.

“We acknowledge that many families have been financially impacted by COVID-19. As we fast forward into this new climate we would like to continue to make dreams come true and wishes come true,” Future’s mother said in a statement.

Incoming college freshman who are interested in the scholarship can apply at FreeWishes.org. Submissions are due July 27th at 3 p.m., and winners will be announced August 4th.