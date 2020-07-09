Full school plan in August could risk pupil safety says transport body

Transport chiefs have warned a return to full- schooling next month could risk pupil safety.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) claimed social distancing may leave kids being left at bus stops.

They also suggested relaxing the two mete rule would still make running a full school transport service “unachievable”.





Education Secretary John Swinney is committed to full- schooling in August after dumping his plan for learning to be split between the classroom and home.

Pupils going back is also linked to there being no physical distancing between children if coronavirus continues to be suppressed.

However, for the wider population, the two metre restriction is still the default position, while for public transport Ministers have indicated it could be relaxed to one metre imminently.

SPT administers school transport for 11 councils in the west of Scotland and arranges contracts worth £27m a year.

This provides school transport for over 40,000 pupils, predominantly by bus, but also taxi and rail services.

In a letter on July 2nd, SPT Head of Bus Strategy & Delivery Gordon Dickson wrote:

“I wish to emphasise SPT’s significant concerns about the challenging transport impacts of the decision that all school pupils will return to school from 11 August, specifically in relation to the logistical and safety challenges for travel and funding implications of this decision.”

On dedicated school transport services, he warned: “While any change towards a ‘one metre plus’ distancing rule would assist to some extent, the impact on vehicle requirements would still be substantial, and would most likely still be unachievable.”

On pupils who use local bus services to get to school, Dickson wrote that even with a one-metre plus rule bus capacity would only rise to around 40%:

“Given that members of the public will be travelling on these services, without action, there is a possibility of instances where school pupils are unable to board buses to their school where these are already at capacity.”

He continued: “While bus operators are ramping up their services as part of the recent funding settlement agreed with Transport Scotland, it is nevertheless a matter of concern that pupils could be left at bus stops for extended periods waiting for another bus which may also in turn be at capacity.

“I am sure you will agree that this represents a concern in terms of school punctuality, but more importantly on the safety of school pupils, in particular younger pupils who rely on public transport for their journey; very often these are children from our most deprived and remote communities.”

He also wrote that, if “current social distancing arrangements” on buses remain in place, costs could quadruple to over £100m:

“This however assumes that supply could be secured in for the 11 August restart, which is highly unlikely, and noting that Councils will not have budgeted for such an outcome.”

Scottish Labour MSP Iain Gray said: “Once again we are seeing the consequences of the SNP government’s complete failure to plan ahead in this education crisis. Not only could the the issues outlined in this letter, and the likelihood of hugely increased school transport costs, have been foreseen by the Scottish Government, but they have been repeatedly flagged up to ministers by opposition MSPs, to no avail.

“It has apparently been left to transport chiefs – and local councils to deal with the consequences of SNP education chaos.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said:

“The SNP said they would do whatever it takes to get schools back full on August 11, and that means pulling all stops to remove barriers to that happening.

“It’s simple common sense that there’s no point having schools open if pupils can’t get there.

“This is exactly the sort of thing the SNP government should be addressing now to make sure everything is place by August.

“If parents cannot get their children to school because of transport issues, there will be serious questions to be answered by John Swinney and his ministers.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the challenges for school transport for a full return of pupils in August, and continue to work with local partners to consider and address these, including SPT.

“Updated guidance for return to school which will include school transport is currently being developed, based on the latest scientific advice as to what physical distancing or other measures are required to protect pupils, drivers and other passengers.”