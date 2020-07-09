Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11

© . Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at his Manhattan apartment after being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement in New York

() – Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.

Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus exposure. He was serving a three-year sentence for his role in hush money payments.

(This story corrects typographical error in Cohen’s first name in 1st paragraph, month of Cohen’s release to May from March in 2nd pararaph).

