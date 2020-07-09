Former ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Dead After Lake Trip!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Former ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in California.

According to reports, Rivera, 33, disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that it’s possible that Rivera drowned. They will resume the search for her early Thursday morning.

