Former ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Dead After Lake Trip!!

Former ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in California.

According to reports, Rivera, 33, disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that it’s possible that Rivera drowned. They will resume the search for her early Thursday morning.

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters. “I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

Her son told the authorities that they went swimming but that his mom didn’t get back on the boat, Buschow said. The child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.

Our prayers go out to Rivera’s family.