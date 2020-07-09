Fed balance sheet below $7 trillion, repo drops to zero for first time since September By

The Fed’s total balance sheet size declined by about $88 billion to $6.97 trillion as of July 8 versus $7.06 trillion a week earlier. The balance of outstanding repurchase agreements – or repos – fell to zero from $61.2 billion a week earlier and marked the first time in 10 months that banks have not tapped the Fed for this key source of short-term funding.

() – The U.S. Federal Reserve’s massive stash of bonds and other assets shrank for a fourth straight week, slipping back below $7 trillion, and use of one of its key emergency liquidity measures dropped to zero for the first time since September, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.