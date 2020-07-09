With the Premier League returning, we couldn’t wait to create Fanzone. It’s a new beta feature available for some upcoming games, which means we’re still working on it. We’d love to know what you think so we can make it even better. Please email your feedback to [email protected]

Here’s a list of all the supported devices and browsers.

Android 4.1 and above, using Chrome 58 and above.

4.1 and above, using Chrome 58 and above. iPad and iPhone 8 or above, running iOS/Safari 12.1 and above.

macOS 10 and above, using Chrome 64, Firefox 75, Safari 12.1 and above.

10 and above, using Chrome 64, Firefox 75, Safari 12.1 and above. Windows 10, using Chrome 64, Firefox 75 and above.

To create a Fanzone, you’ll need to be aged 18 or over, have a subscription, and be in the UK or Ireland. Please sign in below and see FAQs for more information.