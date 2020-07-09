Everton 1 – 1 So’ton

Danny Ings scored his 19th goal of the season but Southampton could not make their early dominance count in a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Saints were in the ascendancy from the first whistle and James Ward-Prowse missed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Andre Gomes.

Ings, who had already hit the bar, found the net (31) when latching onto a Stuart Armstrong scuffed shot. Everton looked short on ideas but Richarlison scored (44) against the run of play just before the break.

Carlo Ancelotti switched Everton’s tactics in the second period which helped contain the sprightly visitors as the game fizzled out to an underwhelming conclusion.

Player Ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (7), Keane (6), Mina (6), Digne (7), Davies (6), Gomes (5), Iwobi (5), Gordon (6), Richarlison (7), Calvert-Lewin (6) Subs used: Sidibe (7), Sigurdsson (6), Kean (6) Southampton: McCarthy (7), Walker-Peters (7), Bertrand (7), Bednarek (6), Stephens (6), Romeu (6), Ward-Prowse (8), Armstrong (6), Redmond (7), Adams (6), Ings (8) Subs used: Long (6), Hojberg (7) Man of the match: Danny Ings

With four games to go in the season, Everton are 11th on 45 points while Saints are a point behind them.

How the spoils were shared…

Everton had some questions to answer after their lacklustre performance against Tottenham but it was the visitors that played with all the intensity and dominated possession, following on from their win over Manchester City.

The game could have been over considering how many chances Southampton created in the opening period.

Armstrong had a goal chalked off for a marginal offside after turning home a Che Adams volley before the brilliant Ward-Prowse had a goal-bound effort blocked by Adams.

Team news Everton made two changes from the defeat at Spurs with Yerry Mina and Anthony Gordon coming in.

Southampton were unchanged from the win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is reportedly wanted by Everton, was back on the bench.

The movement from Ings was a constant problem for the Toffees and he somehow was denied by a combination of Jordan Pickford and the crossbar following a pin-point Ward-Prowse corner.

Gomes summed up Everton’s sloppy approach when lazily challenging Ward-Prowse in the area and referee Lee Mason was on the spot to award the penalty. However, Ward-Prowse smacked the spot-kick off the crossbar.

Usually a missed penalty would bring a momentum shift in the game but Southampton carried on pressing and carried on forcing Everton to defend. The goal came minutes later.

Armstrong’s scuffed shot fell perfectly into Ings’ path and he shifted his body quickly to take the ball around Pickford before poking home a deserving opening goal that takes him to within three goals of Jamie Vardy in the Golden Boot race.

The response from Everton wasn’t instantly forthcoming but one moment of quality got them level before the break.

Lucas Digne picked out Richarlison with a fantastic 50-yard ball that split the two Southampton centre-backs and the Brazilian supplied the finish after an excellent first touch to set up the chance.

Ancelotti’s decision to replace right-sided midfielder Alex Iwobi with defender Djibril Sidibe at half-time had the desired effect as with Seamus Coleman at times tucking in as a third centre-back helped stop Ings finding so much space to work in.

Chances were in short supply in an evenly contested second period.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not scored in matches and was quiet again, fluffed his one chance when he failed to connect properly with Tom Davies’ diagonal pass and Richarlison felt he was denied a goalscoring opportunity by Jan Bednarek but referee Mason decided the foul warranted only a yellow card and VAR agreed.

What’s next?

Everton have a trip to Wolves next up on Sunday, live on . Meanwhile, Saints are back in action on Monday with a trip to red hot Manchester United, also live on .