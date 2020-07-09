ESPN to reveal ‘Madden 21’ player ratings starting July 13; rookie QB ratings out now

Maddenoliday will soon be upon us, which means the time for ratings is here.

Starting on July 13, ESPN will reveal “Madden NFL ’21” ratings throughout the week on its programming. The reveal will include members of “Madden’s” 99 Club, members of which are rated 99, the highest rating in the game. ESPN’s morning show “Get Up!” will hold the reveal of the 99 Club while “First Take,” “SportsCenter” and “NFL Live” will all house different coverage of player rankings and ratings throughout the week.

On July 17, remaining ratings will be revealed on a “SportsCenter” special, which will also detail EA Sports’ ratings process,

Last year, just four NFL players were members of the 99 Club: the Rams’ Aaron Donald, current Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. This year, freshly paid Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes may enter the group as a 99-overall player.

As with every year, the “Madden” ratings are the cause for debate and contention among fans of the longstanding video game franchise. A player’s rating is correlated to his on-field production and is updated weekly as the regular season rolls along.

The unofficial start of ratings-reveal season starts with the rookie QB ratings, which were revealed Thursday by former NFL QB and Hall of Famer Steve Young.