Embiid departs for Orlando in Tyvek suit, mask, gloves

Joel Embiid made his departure for Orlando, Fla., on Thursday a particularly conspicuous one. It was difficult to miss the Philadelphia 76ers superstar given he was filmed exiting a car in a Tyvek suit, mask and gloves.

Embiid has been among the more outspoken players concerning the risks inherent to the NBA’s return to action, which is tentatively scheduled for July 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Sixers star’s safety-first choice of attire makes perfect sense in that regard, as documented in footage shared by numerous Philly media outlets, including NBC Sports Philadelphia.