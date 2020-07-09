Detroit Rapper Obie Trice Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Detroit rapper Obie Trice has been sentenced to 90 days in jail in connection with a shooting incident he was involved in from December.

In June, Trice pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of an unregistered gun in connection with a home shooting in December 2019. He was charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend’s teenage son in Commerce Township. 

