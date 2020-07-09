Detroit Rapper Obie Trice Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail

Detroit rapper Obie Trice has been sentenced to 90 days in jail in connection with a shooting incident he was involved in from December.

In June, Trice pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of an unregistered gun in connection with a home shooting in December 2019. He was charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend’s teenage son in Commerce Township.

On Dec. 4, Trice had reportedly been drinking all day before he got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. He eventually pulled a gun on her and her son, and as the son tried to wrestle with Obie, the gun went off and struck the teen in his hip. The teen suffered a broken pelvis and gunshot wound to his groin during the incident.

During his hearing, the rapper was credited five days toward his sentence at the Oakland County Jail. Has not issued a statement about his sentence.