Dell XPS 15 gets new ‘frost’ white color option coming later this summer

Dell is adding a new color option to its popular XPS 15 laptop for the first time ever, and it’s a huge visual upgrade to the usual silver aluminum and black carbon fiber of the standard model. Dell is calling the color option frost, and it comes with a ”frost machined aluminum with arctic white woven glass palm rest,” the company says (via CNET). The frost version will run you an additional $50 when it becomes available later this summer.

The XPS 15, the larger version of the excellent XPS 13, made it onto our list of best laptops, and our laptop reviewer Monica Chin, who reviewed the most recent iteration just last month, said the device’s 16:10 aspect ratio and upgraded bezel-free chassis design make it a solid choice for a large-screened daily driver. It’s not quite as good as the XPS 13, which is our top choice this year as the best laptop you can buy for most people, but the 15.6-inch model is still a solid option if you’re okay with its shortcomings in the noise, heat, and battery life departments.