Decreased carbon emissions due to coronaviruses. It can last?

COVID-19 has caused much of the world to stop. International borders have been closed, families have been kept close to their homes, and governments have ordered companies to close their doors. To see the scale of the impact, look no further than global carbon emissions, which are projected to be 7% less in 2020 than in 2019. Those levels have not been seen in a decade.

Although dramatic, this change has historical precedents. Overall carbon emissions have increased since 1900, but there have been brief moments of reversal. For example, carbon emissions fell 26% in the three years after the stock market crash that contributed to the Great Depression. After factories slowed production of fighter jets and bombs after World War II, emissions fell 17%. And after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, emissions decreased by 3%.

If there is a lesson to be learned from this story, it is that when a crisis causes a drop in carbon emissions, it is unlikely to be sustainable. In the years after each of these falls, the world not only wasted the gains made in reducing emissions, but increased carbon dioxide production to higher levels than before.

Even if we were to maintain the global emissions level we are at now, the reduced rate due to the slowdown in the COVID-19 economy, we would still have to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 if there is hope of stopping it at world level. temperatures that rise 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, which scientists believe is necessary to avoid some of the worst impacts of climate change.

The Coronavirus summary. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Thank you!

For your security, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving our newsletters. If you don’t receive confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

Write to Lon Tweeten at lon[email protected], Chris Wilson at [email protected] and Tara Law at [email protected]