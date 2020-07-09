Community Asked for Input to Guide Australia’s Blockchain Roadmap By Cointelegraph

Community Asked for Input to Guide Australia’s Blockchain Roadmap
The Australian National Blockchain Roadmap Steering Committee has reached out to the wider blockchain community in order to create working groups to explore specific applications of the technology within the supply chain, agricultural and educational sectors.
The invitation on the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ website asks interested parties to submit their expressions of interest before the 22nd of July.
