Close Friends Worried That Kanye West May Commit SUICIDE!!

People close to Kanye West are reportedly worried, that the talented rapper/designer may commit suicide, MTO News has learned.

Kanye West is currently suffering a “mental breakdown” as a result of him not taking his bipolar medications. Kanye was diagnosed bipolar years ago, but has refused to take his medication, because it makes him gain weight and “stifles his creativity.”

And MTO NEWS can confirm that those close to Kanye are worried he may commit suicide.

According to the Centers For Disease Control, nearly 30% of those diagnosed with bipolar disorder will attempt suicide at least once in their lives. The suicide rate for people with bipolar disorder is twenty times that of the general population.

Kanye’s recent self destructive actions, has people scared.

His family reached out to TMZ this morning, to put out the alarm bells. Here’s what they are reporting: