Home Entertainment Close Friends Worried That Kanye West May Commit SUICIDE!!

Bradley Lamb
People close to Kanye West are reportedly worried, that the talented rapper/designer may commit suicide, MTO News has learned.

Kanye West is currently suffering a “mental breakdown” as a result of him not taking his bipolar medications. Kanye was diagnosed bipolar years ago, but has refused to take his medication, because it makes him gain weight and “stifles his creativity.”

