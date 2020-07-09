Close Friends Worried That Kanye West May Commit SUICIDE!!

People close to Kanye West are reportedly worried, that the talented rapper/designer may commit suicide, MTO News has learned.
Kanye West is currently suffering a “mental breakdown” as a result of him not taking his bipolar medications. Kanye was diagnosed bipolar years ago, but has refused to take his medication, because it makes him gain weight and “stifles his creativity.”
And MTO NEWS can confirm that those close to Kanye are worried he may commit suicide.
According to the Centers For Disease Control, nearly 30% of those diagnosed with bipolar disorder will attempt suicide at least once in their lives. The suicide rate for people with bipolar disorder is twenty times that of the general population.
Kanye’s recent self destructive actions, has people scared.
His family reached out to TMZ this morning, to put out the alarm bells. Here’s what they are reporting:
Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, our Kanye sources say, and those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he’s said in the last week … sources close to Kanye tell TMZ.
Our Kanye sources tell us, he suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year … and our sources say Kanye’s in the midst of one now.
As you know, Ye announced he’s running for president via Twitter over the weekend, and also did a rambling interview with Forbes … which drew hars criticism, confusion and concern.
Our sources say his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past. The problem here, we’re told — Kanye’s proclamations are causing problems.
Of course, Kanye’s apparent bipolar episode hasn’t kept him from garnering presidential campaign support from the likes of Elon Musk… who hung with the rapper just days prior to his announcement.