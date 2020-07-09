Chris Evans And Lily James Might Be Dating

Unlike me, who is single and by the looks of the near future will remain single, Chris Evans and Lily James are probably dating!!!!!!
The proof? These pics of them hanging out in a park together.
Eating ice cream together!!!
LAUGHING REALLY HARD TOGETHER.
I don’t know anything about body language but I’m pretty sure an expert would say this looks like YOUNG LOVE!!!!!
After their qt park hang, they went for a walk while wearing their face masks like good, considerate people!!!!!
I love to see it and I fully support this coupling!!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!