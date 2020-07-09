Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancelled by Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been cancelled by Netflix after three seasons.

The original series, which stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch, will return for eight final episodes later this year before bowing out, it was announced on Wednesday (8 July) night.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”





A gothic spin off of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie comic-book series of the same name and also stars Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez and Lucy Davis.

Part one of the show originally aired in 2018, with the show’s action taking place in the same universe as Riverdale.





Earlier this week, another Riverdale spin-off was also axed, with The CW’s Katy Keene cancelled after just one season.