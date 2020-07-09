Chicago PD shuts down its arrest API, used by journalists to access arrest data, after Chicago Reporter used it to reveal that CPD had inflated looting claims (Asraa/Chicago Reporter)

Asraa / Chicago Reporter:
Chicago PD shuts down its arrest API, used by journalists to access arrest data, after Chicago Reporter used it to reveal that CPD had inflated looting claims — Blocking access to key law enforcement data hinders critical accountability efforts by journalists and researchers and ultimately limits discourse on public safety.
