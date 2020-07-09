Brazil’s Bolsonaro in good health after positive coronavirus test, press office says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective face mask at a press statement during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia
BRASILIA () – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in good health after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week, his press office said on Thursday.
“President Jair Bolsonaro, diagnosed with COVID-19 on (July) 7, is getting on well, without complications,” the statement said. “He is in good health and continues to be monitored routinely by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic.”
