Brave Browser Fork Makes a ‘Bold’ Move Citing Legal Pressure By Cointelegraph

Brave Browser Fork Makes a ‘Bold’ Move Citing Legal Pressure
Blockchain browser formerly known as ‘Braver’, which originally forked from the open-source Brave browser, rebranded itself to ‘Bold Browser’ earlier today citing legal threats from a ‘certain party.’
Braver Browser launched in June following reports of Brave auto-filling the company’s affiliate link into searches for certain crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.
