Bolivia’s President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
2/2

© . Bolivia’s Interim Jeanine Anez attends a ceremony at the presidential palace in La Paz

2/2

SANTIAGO () – Bolivia’s President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Anez said in a tweet she was “well” and continuing to work while in isolation. “Together, we will come out of this,” she said.

The confirmation came a week after Bolivia’s Health Minister María Eidy Roca said she too had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The landlocked Andean nation of over 11.5 million people has registered more than 42,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,500 deaths and is one of the worst affected countries per capita in the world.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR