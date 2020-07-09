Body Camera Transcripts Reportedly Reveal Officer Chauvin Told George Floyd “It Takes A Heck Of A Lot Of Oxygen To Talk” As He Said He Couldn’t Breathe More Than 20 Times

TSR vUpdatez: Roommates, transcripts of bey camera footage from the moments leading up to George Floyd’s tragic death have revealed new details, and given new insight into the interaction that he had with Minneapolis police officers.

According to the Washington Post, as George Floyd told the officers involved that he could not breathe more than 20 times, his words were dismissed and his pleas for help were not taken seriously, leading up to his passing due to asphyxiation.

As we previously reported, former officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s back, pleading for help and expressing that he could not breathe. In response, Chauvin told Floyd to “…stop talking, stop yelling. It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.” George also yelled out that he feared the officers would kill him.

“They’re going to kill me,” George yelled as he was pinned to the ground. “I can’t breathe, you’re going to kill, man.”

The transcripts of the audio from body camera worn by former officers Kueng and Lane, were released in court on Wednesday after Lane’s attorney sought to have charged against his client dismissed. He reportedly argued that there is not enough evidence that he committed a crime.

The transcripts also reveal that George Floyd feared for his life, and even expressed to officers that he has been shot by police before and did not want that to happen again. He also said he did not want to be placed in a squad car, and said he wouldn’t hurt anyone.

As we previously reported, Chauvn has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.