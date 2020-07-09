‘Black In Crew’ Star Ryan Henry Blasts VH1 Over Editing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry has issues with the production team over at VH1, and hopped on Twitter to air his grievances.

He accuses them of fabricating stories.

“When I didnt start a relationship with kit or super play her out as I was requested to, the narrative of not my producers, but the Post Production team at big fish was 2 “if u won’t do it our way we will edit & make it our story” so no matter who I rode for, they told THEIR story,” he shared.

