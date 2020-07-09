BioConnect Link Wins Best Emerging Technology in 2020 at ISC West New Product Showcase

Article content

TORONTO — BioConnect is thrilled to accept the first-place award for Best Emerging Technology in 2020 at the ISC West New Product Showcase for our Unified Mobile Access Solution. BioConnect’s Unified Mobile Access solution, BioConnect Link, is an enterprise-grade security solution, complete with privacy controls, that enables organizations to leverage IT-approved mobile authenticators, like Duo, PingID, Okta, and BioConnect Mobile for physical access. The low-cost retrofit solution is designed to allow users to use their mobile phones to instantly bring higher security to any door, data center, network closet, server cabinet, and other equipment. BioConnect Link sends smart, rules-based step-up requests to a user’s mobile for added security, without requiring the replacement of existing access control systems, readers or cards. A simple on-premise install securely syncs user data with leading access control providers such as Genetec, Lenel, AMAG, SoftwareHouse, Brivo, Open Options and many others.