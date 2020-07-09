Bill Nye’s TikTok Face Mask Experiment

Because, as Bill says, “science rules.”
It’s common scientific knowledge that face masks are effective against slowing the spread of the Coronavirus.
But not everyone is *listening* to the advice of scientists.
Bill Nye, a science guy, has decided to do an experiment to show how effectively masks work.
Bill Nye dusted off his TikTok account to show the people who *just don’t get it.*
“Face masks, like this one, prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system.”
Bill picks up a scarf and shows how it blocks the movement of air. “It can block the movement of air, but only to a certain extent,” Bill says.
He blows at the candle with the scarf over his mouth and the candle goes out. Not very effective!
For his second experiment, Bill picks up a homemade face mask made out of just two layers of cloth and a pipe-cleaner.
He blows at the candle and the candle barely moves. Very effective!
“If you’re wearing one of these, you are protecting yourself and those around you,” Bill says.
Next up is a N95 mask. Very effective! it doesn’t even flinch!
Then Bill gets real real, real fast.
“The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure.”
“But the main reason we want you to wear a mask IS TO PROTECT ME, FROM YOU, AND THE PARTICLES FROM YOUR RESPIRATORY SYSTEM FROM GETTING INTO MY RESPIRATORY SYSTEM.”
“Everybody, this is a matter, LITERALLY, of life and death. And when I use the word ‘LITERALLY,’ I mean LITERALLY: A MATTER OF LIFE OR DEATH.”
“So, when you’re out in public PLEASE wear a mask.”
In conclusion, science rules.
