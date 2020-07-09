Bill Nye’s TikTok Face Mask Experiment

Because, as Bill says, “science rules.”

It’s common scientific knowledge that face masks are effective against slowing the spread of the Coronavirus.


Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

But not everyone is *listening* to the advice of scientists.

Bill Nye, a science guy, has decided to do an experiment to show how effectively masks work.

Bill Nye dusted off his TikTok account to show the people who *just don’t get it.*

“Face masks, like this one, prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system.”

Bill picks up a scarf and shows how it blocks the movement of air. “It can block the movement of air, but only to a certain extent,” Bill says.

He blows at the candle with the scarf over his mouth and the candle goes out. Not very effective!

For his second experiment, Bill picks up a homemade face mask made out of just two layers of cloth and a pipe-cleaner.

He blows at the candle and the candle barely moves. Very effective!

“If you’re wearing one of these, you are protecting yourself and those around you,” Bill says.

Next up is a N95 mask. Very effective! it doesn’t even flinch!

Then Bill gets real real, real fast.

“The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure.”

“But the main reason we want you to wear a mask IS TO PROTECT ME, FROM YOU, AND THE PARTICLES FROM YOUR RESPIRATORY SYSTEM FROM GETTING INTO MY RESPIRATORY SYSTEM.”

“Everybody, this is a matter, LITERALLY, of life and death. And when I use the word ‘LITERALLY,’ I mean LITERALLY: A MATTER OF LIFE OR DEATH.”

“So, when you’re out in public PLEASE wear a mask.”

In conclusion, science rules.

