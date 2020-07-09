Big Ten to play conference-only schedule for fall sports

The likelihood of a normal college football season, let alone one at all, decreases with each passing day amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
One day after the Ivy League informed member schools that no fall sports will occur until at least after the new year, the Big Ten announced in a statement it is moving to a conference-only schedule for college football and other fall sports:
“The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”