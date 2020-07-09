Afghan War Casualty Report: July 2020

The following report compiles all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan for the month. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm casualty information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases, these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.
July 3-9, 2020
At least 47 pro-government forces and 17 civilians were killed in Afghanistan during the past week. The deadliest attack took place in Zabul Province, where the Taliban attacked a military convoy that had been heading toward Shinky District with a roadside bomb before both sides opened fire, killing seven police officers. Days later, in Paktika Province, unknown gunmen entered a house in the Khwaza Khail area of Sharana, the provincial capital, killing six members of a family, including a young girl. It remains unclear if the attack was carried out by insurgents or motivated by personal enmity for the family.
[Read the Afghan War Casualty Report from previous weeks.]
July 9 Baghlan Province: four soldiers killed
The Taliban struck a Humvee of security forces with a rocket, killing four soldiers, in the Chashma-e-Shir area Pul-i-Kumri, the provincial capital, where checkpoints have been set up in order to push insurgents out of the area.
July 9 Herat Province: one civilian killed
An employee of Torghundi Port, located on the border with Turkmenistan, was killed by the Taliban in the village of Chehl Dokhtaran in Kushk-e- Robatsangi District, while three other civilians were kidnapped. The employees were traveling from Herat City to the port via private vehicle.
July 8 Baghlan Province: six civilians killed
Security forces fired mortars at the Taliban, but a mortar shell hit a house in the Chashma-e-Shir area of Pul-i-Kumri, killing six civilians, including women and children, and wounding another.
July 8 Balkh Province: one soldier killed
The Taliban ambushed a military convoy in the Alam Khil area of Balkh District, killing one soldier and wounding four others.
July 8 Ghazni Province: three police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in Deh Yak District. When the district police chief was trying to reach the area for backup, his vehicle hit a roadside bomb, killing him and two other officers.
July 8 Kandahar Province: three police officers killed
The Taliban tried to target the district police headquarters of Shawalikot District with a large truck laden with explosives, but the truck was targeted by security forces. Three police officers were killed and 14 others were wounded in the explosion, while the police headquarters were damaged.
July 8 Wardak Province: one security force killed
The Taliban fired several mortar shells on the district governor’s office in Nerkh District, killing one police special force member.
July 8 Badghis Province: two civilians killed
A roadside bomb placed by the Taliban hit a group of children in the village of Gandah Ab in Ab Kamari District, killing two children.
July 8 Kandahar Province: two police officers killed
Two police officers were shot and killed by the Taliban in the Nakhoni area of Panjwai District. The attackers managed to escape from the area.
July 8 Kandahar Province: one security force killed
A member of the National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, was shot and killed in the 10th Police District of Kandahar City, the provincial capital.
July 8 Kandahar Province: two police officers and one civilian killed
Unknown gunmen opened fire on police officers who were on duty in the Fourth Police District of Kandahar City, killing two police officers and one civilian. Police officers in the area engaged with the attackers, killing them both.
July 7 Paktika Province: six civilians killed
Unknown gunmen entered a house in the Khwaza Khail area of Sharana, the provincial capital, killing six members of a family, including a young girl. The motive for the attack was unclear.
July 7 Kandahar Province: one police officer and one civilian killed
Unknown gunmen shot and killed a police officer and a municipality in Kandahar City before escaping from the area.
July 7 Paktia Province: one soldier killed
A vehicle carrying Afghan soldiers hit a roadside bomb in the Karkin Khwla area of Ahmad Khail District, killing one soldier and wounding two others.
July 7 Nangarhar Province: five police officers killed
A car bomb targeted a convoy of local police forces in the main roundabout of Koz Kunar District, killing five police officers, including a local police team leader. Two other officers were wounded, as were nine civilians.
July 6 Herat Province: one soldier killed
A soldier was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in the bazaar of Shindand District, where he was standing near his outpost. The attackers managed to escape from the area.
July 6 Zabul Province: four police officers killed
Four police officers were killed in an insider attack in Sharisfa District carried out by two Taliban infiltrators who later joined the insurgency after killing their colleagues.
July 6 Faryab Province: one soldier killed
The Taliban attacked a military base in the Bala-Hisar area of Andkhoi District, killing one soldier. The attackers seized the soldier’s rifle before escaping.
July 5 Baghlan Province: two police officers killed
A Taliban fighter shot and killed two local police officers in Baghlan-e-Markazi District before escaping from the area.
July 5 Nangarhar Province: one soldier killed
Afghan soldiers were trying to defuze a roadside bomb placed by the Taliban in the Fateh Abad Area of Surkhrood District when the bomb detonated, killing one soldier.
July 5 Zabul Province: seven police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a military convoy that had been heading toward Shinky District with a roadside bomb before both sides opened fire, killing seven police officers.
July 4 Kapisa Province: one security force killed
A member of the National Directorate of Security was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in the Dangarkhil village of Mahmod Raqi, the provincial capital. The attackers managed to escape from the area.
July 4 Herat Province: three police officers killed
Three police officers were killed and three others were wounded when their Humvee hit a roadside bomb in the village of Ahmad Abad in Kohsan District.
July 3 Baghlan Province: two police officers killed
A police vehicle hit a roadside bomb planted by the Taliban in the Kotal-e-Hafiz Bacha area of Nahrin District, killing two police officers and wounding three others.
July 3 Paktia Province: one police officer killed
The Taliban attacked the district headquarters of Mirzaka District, killing one police officer.
Reporting was contributed by the following New York Times reporters: Najim Rahim from Kabul, Taimoor Shah from Kandahar, Zabihullah Ghazi from Jalalabad, Asadullah Timoory from Herat and Farooq Jan Mangal from Khost.