Adelaide ruckman Reilly O’Brien accidentally tweets plans to counter ‘lazy and unfit’ Nic Naitanui

Adelaide Crows ruckman Reilly O’Brien has been left red-faced after inadvertently tweeting his game notes for the Eagles where he called star ruckman Nic Naitanui “lazy and unfit”.

O’Brien accidentally posted the tweet ahead of the Crows’ Round 6 meeting against Naitanui and the Eagles, with the 30-year-old one of the form big men in the AFL.

In the since deleted tweet, O’Brien noted how he would use his strengths to nullify Naitanui.

“Run off him hard, he is lazy and unfit, will have a field day getting ball and marking everything,” he wrote.

Reilly O’Brien and the accidental tweet which he was forced to clear up before this weekend (The Age)

“Get to front and have grunt around ground, and get after ball on deck, beat him in this area.

“(Centre bounce) have a clear fan and execute.”

An embarrassed O’Brien soon took to Twitterin a video, admitting the notes he had typed in his phone had somehow been posted to his account.

“Check this out – my phone has decided to cark it, and I’ve had an absolute ‘mare on my social media today,” he said.

O’Brien and the Crows will be up against a fired-up Nic Naitanui after his leaked iPhone notes (AAP)

“I tweeted some of my game notes in my Notes on my iPhone, I take these notes every week before the game to try and pump myself up and get a bit of confidence going into the game. Make a few things up, as you can see in the notes.

“Coming up this week who I think probably is the best ruckman in the competition, Nic Nat, I was just trying to get some confidence and get going.

“I’ve really put the pressure on myself now, so I’ve really got to walk the walk and try and get a kick against the superstar that is Nic Nat. So we’ll see how we go.”