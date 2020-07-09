A new boutique hotel in Cambridge will open in September after COVID-19 delays

A Cambridge boutique hotel with a restaurant and rooftop bar will open in September, four months behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

907 Main, located in the heart of Central Square, will offer a “sleek, contemporary style” while honoring the building’s 19th century architecture, according to a press release. The new hotel is developed and managed by Hay Creek Hotels and designed by Gensler Boston, with local firm Boyes-Watson as the architect of record. The property was slated to open in May but experienced delays due to the global health crisis.

“After construction delays due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to announce we will finally be able to welcome guests this fall,” said Kathryn Vallier, the hotel’s general manager, in the press release. “More than ever, we are dedicated to the health and happiness of guests. We are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone, with comprehensive procedures that align with expert protocols from those working to combat COVID-19, which will continue to evolve and grow as we gear up to open for guests.”

The exterior of 907 Main. —907 Main

The hotel, which will “reflect the freewheeling culture and art of the Central Square neighborhood,” is comprised of 67 rooms, a two-bedroom penthouse, a restaurant called The Dial, and a rooftop bar called Blue Owl, which is scheduled to open at a later date. Toscanini’s Ice Cream and Praliné French Patisserie will also open at a later date, according to the release.

Executive chef Justin Urso will oversee The Dial and Blue Owl.

“He brings inventive twists on local New England favorites and a love for farm-to-table cuisine,” the hotel posted on its Facebook page. “Justin specializes in executing exemplary cuisine and excellent service in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.”

Hay Creek Hotels has implemented health and safety measures at its properties in response to the global health pandemic, which includes more vigorous cleaning methods and schedules, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing signage, partitions at check-in, eliminating extra amenities from guest rooms to reduce housekeeping needs, face covering requirements for staff and guests in public spaces, and dining tables placed six feet apart.

September room rates begin at $219 per night.

