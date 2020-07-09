8 Melbourne towers exit lockdown; Victoria’s 165 new coronavirus cases; NSW order for Melbourne travellers to isolate immediately; Queensland, WA shut out Victorians

The head of the World Health Organisation said on Thursday that former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will head the newly created Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response – a panel tasked with giving “an honest assessment” of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot imagine two more strong-minded, independent leaders to help guide us through this critical learning process to help us understand what happened – an honest assessment – and to help us understand also what we should do to prevent such a tragedy in the future,” said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Tedros suggested the panel would have an independent administration, update member states regularly on its progress and hold monthly meetings.

“This cannot be another blue-ribbon panel that issues a report that goes up on the bookshelf,” he said. “We must come together in a global conversation to take these hard-won lessons and turn them into action.”

“My hope is that the defining crisis of our age will likewise remind all people that the best way forward and all the only way forward is together,” he said.

Clark tweeted that she was “honoured” to take on the role.