5 People Arrested In Connection To Pop Smoke’s Murder (Update)

It has been months since Pop Smoke’s life was unfortunately taken from him. Now it looks like there may be a turn in the case as some arrests have been made in connection to his murder.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that LAPD served multiple search warrants around the Los Angeles area, and on Thursday, 5 people were arrested on warrants in connection to his murder.

Sources say that 3 adults and 2 juveniles were arrested. At the moment, it’s unclear what they will be charged with, but all 5 will be interviewed by police and booked. As you all know back in February, Pop Smoke’s life was unfortunately taken away from him when he was shot and killed by 4 gunmen. The incident appeared to be a home invasion, which took place in the Hollywood Hills at a home he was renting at the time.

The arrests come about a week after his debut album “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon,” was posthumously released.

Back in February, shortly after his passing, Pop Smoke’s family released a statement and said, “The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother, and friend. Brooklyn knew his as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his ride to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary gifts were revealed to the world; introducing Pop Smoke.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94