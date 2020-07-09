5 health experts on how to build trust and find inspiration in the pandemic

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! A Supreme Court ruling threatens access to birth control, the 1619 Project partners with Oprah, and taps into a health care brain trust. Have a lovely Thursday.

– Trust and inspiration in the pandemic age. hosted its first-ever virtual Brainstorm Health conference this week and one question was top of mind: What’s gone so wrong with the U.S. response to the pandemic?

On Tuesday, Agnes Binagwaho, Rwanda’s former health minister and now a senior lecturer at Harvard Medical School, provided some insight by comparing the Rwanda’s “decentralized health care system” to that of the U.S. Rwanda’s approach has meant distributing community health workers across the country and getting commitment to health goals from everyone, from educators to law enforcement. The U.S. system, by contrast, has seen investment in community and public health deteriorate in recent decades, said Sheila Davis, CEO of Partners in Health.

Rwanda’s system has bred deep public trust in health institutions and authorities; the country has the highest level of trust in clinics and hospitals in the world. The U.S., meanwhile, is a hotbed of distrust, where even the value of face masks is questioned.

“[The U.S. doesn’t] have the benefits of a community health system like they have in Rwanda,” Davis told the Brainstorm audience.

The consequences of that shortcoming came up in another conversation with Dr. Julie Gerberding, EVP and chief patent officer at,nbsp;Merck, who flagged the U.S.’s waning public trust in vaccines. “Trust isn’t going to come from the top down, especially in this political environment,” she said. She said even the name of the project to accelerate U.S. vaccine development—Operation Warp Speed—is potentially problematic since it seems incongruous with safety. Inoculating the U.S. population, when a coronavirus vaccine is ready, will require grass-roots campaigns to assuage any public doubts, Gerberding said.

There are a few bright spots in this pandemic, and Brainstorm guests highlighted those, too. FitbitHealth SVP and general manager Amy McDonough said Fitbit users are getting fewer steps; the elimination of American’s commutes is likely a factor. But another type of exercise—purposeful activity—is on the rise. “[T]hat is resulting in…statistically significant decreases in things like resting heart rate,” she said. Plus, data from more than 30 million users show people are also getting increased rest and more consistency in their sleep—both keys to maintaining robust immune systems.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a women’s and mental health advocate and wife of Canada’s prime minister, called attention to the collective trauma of the pandemic. “We’re all one trauma away from one another,” she said. But she’s also drawn inspiration from the empathy at play in the crisis. “Having studied empathy and development in babies, we tend to be happy,” she told Brainstorm attendees. “Our true nature is to be loved and understood for who we are. And we want to express freely our own creative selves. And in situations of fear and stress and anger and divide, I think human goodness is being triggered and ignited.”

