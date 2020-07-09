35 Songs You Don’t Know The Lyrics To

1.

The “Cherry Cola” song by Savage Garden


Still the best lyrics about cherry cola ever written. Still have no idea what they’re saying besides that.

2.

The order of the girls in “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega


Monica is the most iconic girl. The other girls are forgettable, except Rita. I go hard for her.

3.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners


DOO RAH LOO RAH DOO RAH… SOMETHING SOMETHING…COME ON EILEEN!!

4.

The verses in “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado


Everyone loses their shit when this first starts playing until they realize they really don’t know any of the words.

5.

“Summer Girls” by LFO


Something about Fun Dip, Larry Bird’s jersey (33), Abercrombie & Fitch, and Billy Shakespeare sonnets.

6.

“Fergalicious” by Fergie


It’s a harder song to learn than you think!

7.

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond


Literally have never listened to these verses in my life.

8.

“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly


I’d like to think millennials who were in middle school when this song came out know 3/4 of the lyrics.

9.

Anything in “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” by Lumidee besides “Uhhh ohhhh”

10.

Christina Aguilera’s verse in “Lady Marmalade”

11.

“Macarena” by Los Del Rio


You’ve heard it 10,000 times. You can do the dance. You still probably don’t know the lyrics.

12.

“Butterfly” by Crazy Town


“Come my lady, come come my lady,” end scene.

13.

Shaggy’s part in “It Wasn’t Me”


Everyone thinks they know Shaggy’s part. Everyone actually doesn’t.

14.

Like all of “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex


Sounds like: “ajklsdflkjaslkdfkajlsdf COTTON EYE JOE.”

15.

Half of “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz


Something about balls, sweat, windows, and walls.

16.

“The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” (English version) by Las Ketchup


Why did they make an english version of this song?

17.

The entire last minute of The White Stripes’ “Fell In Love With a Girl”

18.

“It’s the End of the World” by R.E.M.

19.

All of Blur’s “Song 2”


Everyone loves this song…but what is happening other than “Woo hoo!”?

20.

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy

21.

“Hash Pipe” by Weezer


I just learned that one of the lyrics is “I got my ass wide.”

22.

“Rehab” by Amy Winehouse

23.

“Me Against the Music” by Britney Spears

24.

“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins


The only two things you know Billy says in the song: “Cool kids” and “1979”

25.

“Benny and the Jets” by Elton John


Think about it… You know NONE of these words.

26.

Any version of “Auld Land Syne”

27.

“Work” by Rihanna


I dream of someday being able to know these words.

28.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

29.

“Return Of The Mack” by Mark Morrison


A classic…but I still have no idea what most of these words are.

30.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

31.

Almost all of “Get Busy” by Sean Paul

32.

“Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys


Don’t do this at karaoke. It never ends well.

33.

“One Week” by Barenaked Ladies


People get so excited when they hear “IT’S BEEN” and then they quickly remember they don’t know like any of the words.

34.

The Friends theme song


But really…what are they saying besides that clap thing.

35.

“MMMBop” by Hanson


Honestly, I know all these words…but I know that’s not normal.

