35 Songs You Don’t Know The Lyrics To

1.
The “Cherry Cola” song by Savage Garden
2.
The order of the girls in “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega
3.
“Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners
4.
The verses in “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado
5.
“Summer Girls” by LFO
6.
“Fergalicious” by Fergie
7.
“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond
8.
“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly
9.
Anything in “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” by Lumidee besides “Uhhh ohhhh”
10.
Christina Aguilera’s verse in “Lady Marmalade”
11.
“Macarena” by Los Del Rio
12.
“Butterfly” by Crazy Town
13.
Shaggy’s part in “It Wasn’t Me”
14.
Like all of “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex
15.
Half of “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz
16.
“The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” (English version) by Las Ketchup
17.
The entire last minute of The White Stripes’ “Fell In Love With a Girl”
18.
“It’s the End of the World” by R.E.M.
19.
All of Blur’s “Song 2”
20.
“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy
21.
“Hash Pipe” by Weezer
22.
“Rehab” by Amy Winehouse
23.
“Me Against the Music” by Britney Spears
24.
“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins
25.
“Benny and the Jets” by Elton John
26.
Any version of “Auld Land Syne”
27.
“Work” by Rihanna
28.
“Thriller” by Michael Jackson
29.
“Return Of The Mack” by Mark Morrison
30.
“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana
31.
Almost all of “Get Busy” by Sean Paul
32.
“Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys
33.
“One Week” by Barenaked Ladies
34.
The Friends theme song
35.
“MMMBop” by Hanson
