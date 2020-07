Okay, yes, we totally admit this is a splurge, but it’s well worth it. This serum is truly magic, made of 22 botanicals and over 60 bioavailable nutrients, which combine to work synergistically to give you incredible skin. It helps fight wrinkles, stimulates cell turnover, strengthens capillaries and calms redness, and nourishes skin, among other wonderful benefits. Plus, it’s 100% natural and formulated without added sulphates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, PEGs or SLSs.