15 Celebrity #TBT Photos That Were Shared With Us This Week — July 9

Some behind-the-scenes photos of Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks on the set of That Thing You Do! kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!
In celebration of Tom Hanks’ 64th birthday, Charlize Theron posted these behind-the-scene photos of the two of them on the set of their 1996 film, That Thing You Do! — which he also directed:
Michael J. Fox marked the 35th anniversary of his classic film Back to the Future by sharing this photo from the scene where Marty McFly performs “Johnny B. Goode”:
Elizabeth Banks posted this photo of herself, Margo Martindale, and Uzo Aduba on the set of their mini-series FX Mrs. America:
In honor of their 21st wedding anniversary, Victoria Beckham shared this video of photos of herself and David Beckham from throughout the years:
While David Beckham did the same, but set the video to the Spice Girls’ classic “Say You’ll Be There”:
Chrissy Teigen shared this photo of herself and her mom in the early ’90s:
Conan O’Brien posted this photo of himself with his first electric guitar in the ’80s:
Alicia Keys shared this video of herself performing (while under 21) at New York’s the Tunnel in the early ’00s:
In honor of what would’ve been Janet Leigh’s 93rd birthday, her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, shared a publicity photo and a screengrab from Janet’s iconic 1960 film, Psycho:
Carly Rae Jepsen posted this photo of herself and her brother, Colin, playing as kids in the early ’90s:
Topher Grace remembered when he and Ben Schwartz partied together in the late ’00s:
Legendary photographer Mick Rock posted this classic photo he took of Mick Jagger in 1975:
In honor of the 4th of July, Drew Barrymore shared this screengrab of her recreating Little Edie’s flag dance from the documentary Grey Gardens in HBO’s 2009 TV movie of the same name:
Paul McCartney posted this photo of himself taken by his late wife and renowned photographer, Linda McCartney, in 1991:
And finally, Salma Hayek remembered Cameron Boyce on the first anniversary of his death by sharing this behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them hugging on the set of 2010’s Grown Ups:
