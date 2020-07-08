Zion Williamson now has the Thanos necklace to match his basketball superpowers

Zion Williamson now owns possibly the most badass piece of jewelry in the NBA: a custom diamond necklace adorned with a gem-lined Infinity Gauntlet from the movie “Avengers: End Game.”

Williamson, sculpted like Thanos, has long expressed an affinity for the blockbuster villain. Last year, he said he rooted for Thanos over Captain America and blamed a rigged ending for the script, which cast Thanos as the loser.

The Pelicans forward posed on Instagram with the necklace made by designer ZoFrost.

Williamson arrived to the NBA with the promise of being a transcendent talent behind his unique mix of jumping explosiveness and huge build. He so far hasn’t had the chance to settle into the league, having been injured for all but 19 games before the season was paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’ll get the chance to show off his skill next month when the NBA campaign resumes in Orlando. With an array of players missing out on the action because of health concerns, he could be positioned to enjoy a spell of dominance.