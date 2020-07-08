Young Thug To Pusha T Over Drake Diss: Do That Sh*t On Your Own Song!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

The back and forth between Pusha T and Young Thug continues, and Thug hopped on video to tell Pusha that if he wants to diss Drake — he should do it on his own song.

“First of all, your verse is seven days if you know what I mean. I’m talking about weak. Second of all, you already went crazy the first time, so you ain’t nuthin’ but a sucka going on double takes, triple takes and quadruple takes,” he said. “You should’ve just got all of that out when you put the first song out. You didn’t even need to do all that.”

