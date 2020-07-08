Young Thug To Pusha T Over Drake Diss: Do That Sh*t On Your Own Song!!

The back and forth between Pusha T and Young Thug continues, and Thug hopped on video to tell Pusha that if he wants to diss Drake — he should do it on his own song.

“First of all, your verse is seven days if you know what I mean. I’m talking about weak. Second of all, you already went crazy the first time, so you ain’t nuthin’ but a sucka going on double takes, triple takes and quadruple takes,” he said. “You should’ve just got all of that out when you put the first song out. You didn’t even need to do all that.”

Thugger continued, “You just feel like you not going to get enough views on your own sh*t, so you came up with some bullsh*t on a n*gga who’s resting in peace music. Trying to f*ck up a n*gga’s whole vibe. But you feel like it’s the perfect platform — Thug, Gunna and Pop Smoke — to go at this n*gga’s ass. This is the perfect song to do it on. Why the f*ck don’t you do that on your own song? Do that sh*t on your own song, n*gga. I don’t give a f*ck what y’all got going on. We kill for real.”