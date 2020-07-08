YNW Melly Says He’s Coming Home Soon

Rapper YNW Melly provided an update to his fans via Instagram — and he says he’ll be home soon.

“Jus got a call from dem racks 😳 he told me it’s time To jump 😉 my money miss me 🤞🏾😘 Coming home soon #Bountdown ⏱” he says alongside a picture of him holding a money phone.

Melly is currently awaiting trial in a Broward County jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder stemming from the killing of two of his associates.

He made headlines back in April after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“The jails and prisons in this country are creating an extremely dangerous situation by not providing hand sanitizer and proper hygiene care,” Melly’s attorney Bradford Cohen told the Sun-Sentinel. “I have prepared and will be filing an emergency motion in the morning for his conditional release.”

The following month, YNW Bortlen, the alleged murder accomplice of rapper YNW Melly has been released from jail on bond.