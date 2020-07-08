Home Entertainment YNW Melly Says He’s Coming Home Soon

Bradley Lamb
Rapper YNW Melly provided an update to his fans via Instagram — and he says he’ll be home soon.

“Jus got a call from dem racks 😳 he told me it’s time To jump 😉 my money miss me 🤞🏾😘 Coming home soon #Bountdown ⏱” he says alongside a picture of him holding a money phone.

