Yellowcard Resumes $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

Bradley Lamb
Pop group Yellowcard have resumed their $15million copyright infringement lawsuit against the late rapper Juice WRLD after halting the suit three times.

According to a complaint obtained by Billboard, former Yellowcard members William Ryan Key, Peter Michael Mosely, Longineu Warren Parsons, and Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin allege Juice WLRD and his collaborators copied “melodic elements” from their 2006 song “Holly Wood Died” without permission. 

