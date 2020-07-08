Yellowcard Resumes $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

Pop group Yellowcard have resumed their $15million copyright infringement lawsuit against the late rapper Juice WRLD after halting the suit three times.

According to a complaint obtained by Billboard, former Yellowcard members William Ryan Key, Peter Michael Mosely, Longineu Warren Parsons, and Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin allege Juice WLRD and his collaborators copied “melodic elements” from their 2006 song “Holly Wood Died” without permission.

“The high degree of objective similarity between the Original Work and the Infringing Work extends well beyond the possibility of coincidence and could only reasonably be the result of an act of copying,” the band said in a statement.

The group now want $15 million in damages and a “running royalty and/or ownership share” on all future exploitations related to the song or, alternatively, statutory damages “for each act of copyright infringement” and for defendants to be “permanently enjoined” from exploiting “Lucid Dreams” in the future.

Juice WRLD passed away in December after he suffered an acute medical ailment while inside a Chicago airport. The symptoms of his “acute attack” are consistent with a drug overdose.