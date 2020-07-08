Will Smith Talks About Black Lives Matter With Angela Rye

He also explained why he avoided making such films in the past:

“For my career my whole approach to building an image, and to building something that young Black kids and kids around the world could aspire to…I was strictly only creating images that were of the highest intelligence [and] the highest power. I needed to be as high and fly as high as I could possibly fly, so young Black kids would see that kind of flying — and really all kids — could see that type of flying as not something that only white movie stars could do.”